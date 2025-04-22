5 scarf styles that will up your summer game
What's the story
Scarves are the perfect versatile accessory that can instantly amp up any summer dress.
They look classy and can be accessorized in different ways for different occasions. Be it a casual day out or a fancy dinner, scarves can do it all.
From what we can tell, here are five scarf styles that would sit perfectly on the summer dress, giving you style and comfort.
Neck tie
The classic neck tie
The classic necktie is a timeless way to wear a scarf with your summer dress.
All you have to do is fold the scarf into a triangle, place it around your neck, and tie it at the front or side for an elegant look.
This style will go with both short and long dresses, adding a pop of color or pattern to your outfit without overwhelming it.
Headband
The headband style
Using a scarf as a headband is just perfect for keeping your hair off your face, while adding some flair to your ensemble.
Fold the scarf into a thin band, wrap it around your head, and tie it on the nape of your neck or on top for added charm.
This style goes beautifully with sundresses, and is perfect for outdoor events.
Belted scarf
The belted scarf look
Transform your scarf into an accessory by using it as a belt over your summer dress.
Pick a lightweight scarf that matches or contrasts with your dress, fold it lengthwise, and wrap it around your waist before tying it in front or at the side.
This creates definition at the waistline while adding texture to simple dresses.
Shoulder drape
The shoulder drape style
For an effortlessly chic appearance, drape the scarf over one shoulder like an asymmetrical shawl.
This style adds just the right amount of sophistication without being too formal, and works beautifully with sleeveless dresses on cooler evenings, when you need just enough coverage from breezes but still want freedom of movement.
Bag accessory
The bag accessory twist
Enhance both functionality and fashion by tying a small silk or cotton square onto one handle of any handbag you carry.
Wear it alongside those lovely sundresses! It's not only practical but also adds personality. This is through patterns and colors chosen according to preferences.
It makes every outing feel special, even if just running errands around town.