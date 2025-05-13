For kayakers: Don't miss these breathtaking lagoons
What's the story
Kayaking in hidden lagoons is a unique adventure for nature lovers.
These secluded spots are serene escapes where paddlers can enjoy tranquil waters and stunning landscapes.
Perfect for all skill levels, these secret lagoons promise some thrilling and rewarding experiences, each with its own charm and challenges.
Tropical escape
Emerald Lagoon in Thailand
Emerald Lagoon is set amid lush greenery and features crystal-clear waters ideal for kayaking.
Situated in Thailand, this lagoon can only be reached by boat or kayak, making it a peaceful affair, away from the crowds.
The cliffs around and the colorful marine life surrounding it make it a perfect destination to explore.
Paddlers can relish calm waters and mesmerizing scenery featuring limestone formations and diverse flora.
Icy adventure
Blue Lagoon in Iceland
Iceland's Blue Lagoon offers a one-of-a-kind kayaking experience with its geothermal waters and volcanic surroundings.
The lagoon features striking blue color due to silica-rich water reflecting sunlight.
Kayakers can paddle through warm waters, all the while relishing the views of rugged terrain and distant mountains.
The contrast of icy surroundings with warm water makes the whole adventure extraordinary.
Glowing waters
Bioluminescent bay in Puerto Rico
Bioluminescent Bay on Puerto Rico's Vieques Island provides the most magical kayaking experience.
Its waters shimmer during the night owing to dinoflagellates, giving the surface a starry-like appearance.
As the phenomenon is triggered by motion, such as paddling, it feels like you're sailing through a galaxy.
This one-of-a-kind spectacle ensures an unforgettable adventure beneath the night sky.
Majestic views
Halong Bay in Vietnam
Halong Bay features towering limestone karsts, rising dramatically from emerald-green seas. Picturesque scenery perfect for kayaking adventures among thousands of islands.
Scattered throughout this UNESCO World Heritage Site, located off the northern coast of Vietnam, visit hidden caves and lagoons.
Amidst stunning natural beauty, it offers unforgettable experiences. Every turn of the paddle takes them deeper into a wonderland that awaits discovery.