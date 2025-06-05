You'll love these seed-based foods
What's the story
Starting your day with a nutritious breakfast can help set the tone for a day full of energy (at least till lunch).
Seed-topped breakfast bowls make for a great option, packed with healthy fats, proteins, and fibers. They keep you full and loaded with nutrients to kickstart your day.
Here are five seed-topped breakfast bowl ideas that can keep you energised and full till lunch.
Chia delight
Chia seed and berry bowl
Chia seeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein.
A chia seed and berry bowl pairs these tiny powerhouses with fresh berries such as strawberries or blueberries.
The natural sweetness of the berries blends in perfectly with the mild taste of chia seeds.
Just soak chia seeds in almond milk overnight and top with berries in the morning for a refreshing start to your day.
Flax boost
Flaxseed oatmeal bowl
Flaxseeds are famous for their high omega-3 fatty acids and lignans content. Adding grounded flaxseeds to oatmeal boosts its nutritional value by leaps and bounds.
Prepare a warm bowl of oatmeal with rolled oats, and top it with grounded flaxseeds and sliced bananas or apples for flavor and additional nutrition.
Sunflower crunch
Sunflower seed yogurt bowl
Sunflower seeds provide vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium among other nutrients.
A yogurt bowl topped with sunflower seeds gives you a crunchy texture along with creamy yogurt goodness.
Pick plain Greek yogurt as a base; add sunflower seeds along with honey or maple syrup drizzle for sweetness.
Pumpkin power
Pumpkin seed smoothie bowl
Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, which helps boost immunity, and magnesium, which is good for muscles.
Blend spinach or kale into a smoothie, sweetening it with banana.
Pour it into a bowl before topping generously with pumpkin seeds, and slices of kiwi or mango if you like.
Sesame Fusion
Sesame seed quinoa bowl
Rich in calcium and antioxidants like sesamin, sesame seeds easily amp up any meal when added to quinoa bowls.
These are made with cooked quinoa, tossed with roasted vegetables like bell peppers and zucchini.
Just before serving hot, the mixture is lightly drizzled with an olive oil dressing. This not just amps up the nutritional value but also adds a lovely texture and flavor to your breakfast.