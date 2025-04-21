5 exercises for better knee health
Knee health is imperative for staying mobile and healthy.
Regular exercising can strengthen the muscles around the knees, increase flexibility, and decrease pain.
Including simple exercises in your routine can do wonders for your joints' health.
Here are five exercises that you can easily do at home and with little to no equipment. These exercises will improve your knee's strength and flexibility, and therefore, its function.
Straight leg raises
Straight leg raises are great for strengthening your quads without stressing the knees.
To do this exercise, lie on your back with one leg bent and the other straight.
Slowly lift the straight leg to about six inches off the ground, hold for a few seconds and lower it back down.
Repeat this 10 times for each leg.
Hamstring curls
Hamstring curls target the muscles at the back of your thigh, thus supporting knee stability.
Stand behind a chair or use a wall for support.
Bend one knee as far as possible while keeping thighs aligned, then slowly lower it back down.
Perform 10 repetitions on each side to ensure balanced muscle development.
Wall sits
Wall sits help build endurance in your quadriceps and glutes, while also engaging your core muscles.
Stand with your back against a wall and slide down till your knees are at a ninety-degree angle, like you're sitting in an invisible chair.
Hold the position for twenty seconds at the start, slowly increasing the time as you get stronger.
Calf raises
Calf raises are also a great way to strengthen your calves.
Strong calves support your knees when you walk, run, etc.
By practicing calf raises regularly, you'll be performing better, which is what we all want.
This exercise can be customized according to your needs and goals, making way for a healthier you, but only with consistent effort and dedication.