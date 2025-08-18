5 low-maintenance plants for a stunning home decor

Adding plants to your home can work wonders in improving its beauty and making it more welcoming. They not only give a hint of nature but also purify air and lend a character to any room. Be it your large drawing room or a small flat, these easy plants can beautify your home. Here are five low-maintenance plants that can change your decor drastically.

Tip 1 Snake plant: The air purifier The snake plant is known to purify the air by eliminating toxins like formaldehyde and benzene. It is also an ideal pick for beginners as it requires very little maintenance. The plant flourishes in indirect sunlight and needs to be watered minimally, making it the ideal pick for busy people or those who are new to gardening.

Tip 2 Peace lily: Elegant and easy Peace lilies are known for their classy white blooms and beautiful green leaves. They flourish in low light, which is why they are perfect for rooms with poor sunlight. Peace lilies also purify the air indoors by absorbing harmful gases such as ammonia and formaldehyde. Watering them from time to time keeps them healthy, but be careful not to overwater them.

Tip 3 Spider plant: Versatile beauty Spider plants are versatile and adapt well to various environments, making them an excellent choice for any home space. They produce small white flowers and baby spiderettes that dangle from the mother plant, adding visual interest. Spider plants prefer bright, indirect sunlight but can tolerate lower light levels as well.

Tip 4 Pothos: The trailing wonder Pothos is famous for its trailing vines that can drape beautifully from shelves or hanging baskets. This resilient plant does well in a range of lighting conditions, from low light to bright, indirect sunlight. Pothos is also forgiving when it comes to watering; letting the soil dry out between waterings helps avoid root rot.