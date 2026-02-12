5 simple wrist exercises you must try

Wrist flexibility is important for a number of daily activities, from typing to playing musical instruments. Improving wrist flexibility can help reduce the risk of injury and improve overall hand function. Here are five simple exercises that can help improve your wrist flexibility. They are easy to perform and can be done at home or at work, making them accessible to everyone.

Flexor stretch Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of your forearm. To do this exercise, extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing up. Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along your forearm. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms. This stretch helps relieve tension and improves flexibility.

Extensor stretch Wrist extensor stretch This exercise focuses on the muscles on top of your forearm. Start by extending one arm in front of you with your palm facing down. Using your other hand, gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before repeating with the other arm.

Prayer stretch Prayer stretch The prayer stretch is great for increasing wrist flexibility and relieving tension. Begin by placing both palms together in front of your chest as if you're praying. Slowly lower your hands while keeping them pressed together until you feel a stretch in both wrists and forearms. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds before releasing.

Circle exercise Wrist circles Wrist circles are a dynamic way to improve mobility and flexibility in wrists. Start by extending one arm straight out with your hand relaxed. Slowly rotate your wrist clockwise in small circles for about 10 repetitions, then switch direction and do another 10 counterclockwise circles. Repeat with the other wrist.