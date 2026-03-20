Boring breakfast? Spice it up with these tomato recipes

Tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that can add a tangy kick to any meal, especially breakfast. When paired with the right spices, they can make your morning meal both delicious and invigorating. Here are five spicy tomato breakfasts that will give you a refreshing start to your day. Each recipe highlights the unique flavor of tomatoes, making them an ideal choice for those who love bold tastes in their morning routine.

Dish 1 Spicy tomato avocado toast Spicy tomato avocado toast is a quick and nutritious breakfast option. Start by mashing ripe avocados on whole-grain bread. Top it with sliced tomatoes seasoned with salt, pepper, and a pinch of chili flakes for heat. The creaminess of avocado complements the tangy tomatoes, making it a satisfying meal that requires minimal prep time.

Dish 2 Tomato basil omelette A tomato basil dish is a classic breakfast choice that combines fresh ingredients for maximum flavor. Whisk eggs and add chopped tomatoes and fresh basil leaves into the mixture. Cook on medium heat until set, then season with black pepper and red chili powder for an extra kick. This dish offers protein and vibrant flavors to keep you energized throughout the morning.

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Dish 3 Spicy tomato quinoa bowl For those looking for something different from traditional breakfasts, try a spicy tomato quinoa bowl. Cook quinoa as per package instructions and mix in diced tomatoes cooked in olive oil with garlic, onions, and jalapenos for spice. Top it off with avocado slices and cilantro leaves for added freshness.

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Dish 4 Tomato chutney paratha Tomato chutney paratha is an Indian-inspired breakfast that combines flatbreads with tangy chutney made from ripe tomatoes blended with spices like cumin seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric powder, red chili powder, sugar (optional), salt (to taste), lemon juice (optional), and coriander leaves (optional). Spread this chutney on parathas before cooking them on a tava/griddle till golden brown on both sides.