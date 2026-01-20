Have you tried these toppings on a South Indian crepe?

Set dosa is a popular South Indian breakfast dish, famous for its soft texture and mild flavor. While it is traditionally served with coconut chutney or sagu, street vendors have come up with creative toppings that add a unique twist to this classic dish. These toppings not only enhance the taste but also give you an exciting culinary experience. Here are five street-style toppings that can take your set dosa to the next level.

#1 Spicy peanut chutney Spicy peanut chutney is a hot favorite among street food lovers. Made with roasted peanuts, green chilies, garlic, and spices, this topping adds a spicy kick to the mild set dosa. The creamy texture of the chutney pairs well with the soft dosa, making it an irresistible combination. This topping is perfect for those who love bold flavors in their breakfast.

#2 Tomato onion mix A simple yet flavorful topping, tomato onion mix is prepared by sauteing chopped tomatoes and onions with spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves. This mixture is spread over the set dosa before serving. It adds a tangy and slightly sweet flavor that complements the dosa's natural taste. The tomato onion mix is ideal for those who prefer a milder spice level.

Advertisement

#3 Coconut jaggery spread For those who love sweet and savory combinations, coconut jaggery spread is the perfect topping. Made with grated coconut and jaggery, this spread is often flavored with cardamom or saffron for an aromatic touch. It adds a sweet contrast to the savory dosa, making it an interesting option for breakfast lovers who like experimenting with flavors.

Advertisement

#4 Mixed vegetable stir-fry Mixed vegetable stir-fry is a nutritious topping that adds texture and flavor to set dosa. A mix of vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and beans are stir-fried with spices before being placed on top of the dosa. This topping not only makes the dish colorful but also adds the health benefits of consuming more vegetables in your diet.