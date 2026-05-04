Inverted braids: 5 looks you can't ignore

The inverted braid, also known as the Dutch braid, is a versatile hairstyle that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Unlike the traditional French braid, the inverted braid weaves hair under instead of over, creating a raised effect. This technique adds texture and volume to your hair, making it perfect for both casual and formal looks. Here are five stunning hairstyles featuring the inverted braid.

#1 Inverted braid crown The inverted braid crown is a regal hairstyle that gives you an elegant look. For this, two inverted braids are created on either side of the head, and then wrapped around to form a crown-like effect. This one is perfect for weddings or any formal event where you want to look sophisticated. It keeps your hair off your face while adding a touch of glamour.

#2 Half-up inverted braid The half-up inverted braid is perfect for those who want to keep some hair down while adding an interesting element on top. In this style, only the upper section of hair is braided using the inverted technique, leaving the rest flowing freely. This one is great for casual outings or even office wear, giving you a polished, yet relaxed look.

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#3 Inverted braid ponytail An inverted braid ponytail combines the best of both worlds: a sleek ponytail with an intricate braid detail on top. The braid can either be a single or double one, depending on how you want to style it. This one is perfect for workouts or running errands, as it keeps your hair secured without compromising on style.

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#4 Inverted braid bun The inverted braid bun gives you an elegant updo with a modern twist. Start with an inverted braid along the nape of your neck, and twist it into a bun at the base of your neck. This one is ideal for office wear or any occasion where you want to look polished without too much effort.