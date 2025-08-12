5 styles that complement straw hats

Straw hats are one of the most popular accessories of summer. They not only look stylish but also protect you from the sun. You can team them up with any outfit to make it chic. Here, we look at five styles that will go perfectly with straw hats and keep you fashionable all through the sunny season.

Attire 1 Casual beachwear Pairing a straw hat with casual beachwear is an effortless way to get a relaxed summer look. Choose lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen in neutral colors like white or beige. A simple sundress or shorts and a tank top can make ideal choices. Add some flip-flops and sunglasses to round up this laid-back ensemble, ideal for lounging by the sea.

Attire 2 Bohemian vibes For bohemian lovers, straw hats make for the perfect accessory. Pair them with flowy maxi dresses having floral prints or earthy tones. Layer on some beaded jewelry and opt for sandals having intricate designs to amp up the boho vibe. This is a great combination for outdoor festivals or casual get-togethers.

Attire 3 Chic urban look Adding a straw hat to your urban outfit can give it a sophisticated edge while keeping it cool and comfy. Wear high-waisted jeans and a tucked-in blouse with your hat for an effortlessly chic look. Stick to neutral shades such as black or navy blue for your wardrobe pieces, and round off the look with loafers or ankle boots.

Attire 4 Elegant evening wear Straw hats can also elevate your elegant evening wear when styled right. Go for wide-brimmed ones that add drama but don't take away from the elegance of your outfit. Pair them with sleek dresses in solid colors like red or emerald green, and minimalistic jewelry pieces like stud earrings or delicate bracelets.