Frizzy hair? Try these 5 easy hairstyles
What's the story
Managing frizzy hair can be a challenge, especially during the humid summer months. However, with the right hairstyles, you can keep your hair looking smooth and stylish without much effort. Here are five practical hairstyles that work wonders for frizzy hair in summer. These styles are easy to create and maintain, making them perfect for anyone looking to tame their locks while staying cool and comfortable.
Tip 1
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail is an easy yet elegant hairstyle that keeps frizz at bay.
To achieve this look, apply a smoothing serum or anti-frizz cream on damp hair before tying it into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Use a fine-tooth comb to ensure that there are no bumps or flyaways.
This style not only looks polished but also keeps your hair neatly tucked away from humidity.
Tip 2
Braided crown
The braided crown is a beautiful way to manage frizzy hair while adding some flair.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side of your head.
Secure them with small elastics, and wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, pinning them in place with bobby pins.
This style keeps hair off your face and minimizes exposure to humidity.
Tip 3
Messy bun with scarf
A messy bun with a scarf is both practical and stylish for summer days.
Gather your hair into a high bun at the crown of your head, leaving some strands loose for an effortless look.
To add interest, tie a colorful scarf around the base of the bun before securing it with pins or an elastic band.
This not only hides frizz but also adds a pop of color.
Tip 4
Half-up twist
The half-up twist is perfect if you want to keep some hair down while controlling frizz.
Take two sections from either side of your head above the ears, and twist them towards each other at the back of your head.
Secure them together with bobby pins or an elastic band, leaving the rest of your hair down for added volume without added frizz exposure.
Tip 5
Side-swept waves
Side-swept waves give an effortless, glamorous look while taming unruly locks effectively during hot weather conditions.
Use a wide-tooth comb after applying leave-in conditioner on damp strands.
Then, blow dry gently using a cool air setting if possible.
Finally, sweep all your tresses over one shoulder, securing them in place using hairspray if needed.