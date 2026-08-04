Frizzy hair? Try these 5 easy hairstyles

A sleek low ponytail is an easy yet elegant hairstyle that keeps frizz at bay.

To achieve this look, apply a smoothing serum or anti-frizz cream on damp hair before tying it into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.

Use a fine-tooth comb to ensure that there are no bumps or flyaways.

This style not only looks polished but also keeps your hair neatly tucked away from humidity.