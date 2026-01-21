Why you should give quilted waistcoats a chance
What's the story
Quilted waistcoats are a winter staple, providing both warmth and style. They can be paired with a number of outfits to create a chic, comfortable look. Here are five styles that go perfectly with quilted waistcoats this winter. Each style highlights how versatile these pieces can be, making them an essential part of your winter wardrobe.
#1
Casual jeans and boots combo
Pairing a quilted waistcoat with jeans and boots makes for a classic casual look. The combination is perfect for day-to-day outings, giving you comfort without compromising on style. Choose dark-wash jeans to add contrast to the waistcoat, and opt for ankle boots to keep the look cohesive. This outfit is ideal for running errands or meeting friends.
#2
Layered over a turtleneck
Wearing a quilted waistcoat over a turtleneck sweater is an ideal way to stay warm while looking stylish. The turtleneck adds an extra layer of insulation, while also making the waistcoat's design pop. Go for neutral colors like beige or gray for the turtleneck to keep the outfit balanced. This look works well for both office settings and casual gatherings.
#3
With tailored trousers
For a more polished appearance, pair your quilted waistcoat with tailored trousers. This combination elevates the waistcoat from casual wear to smart-casual attire, perfect for business casual environments or dinner outings. Opt for trousers in complementary shades like navy or black to maintain a sophisticated look.
#4
Over a long-sleeve dress
Adding a quilted waistcoat over a long-sleeve dress gives you an effortless layered look, perfect for winter. It adds texture and warmth without hiding the dress's silhouette. Choose dresses in solid colors or subtle patterns that go well with the waistcoat's design.
#5
Paired with wide-leg pants
Wide-leg pants paired with a quilted waistcoat create an interesting silhouette that balances proportions beautifully. This combination is ideal when you want something different from traditional winter styles but still want to stay warm and stylish at the same time. Opt for high-waisted wide-leg pants to accentuate your waist even when layered under outerwear like these versatile pieces.