Why you should give quilted waistcoats a chance

Quilted waistcoats are a winter staple, providing both warmth and style. They can be paired with a number of outfits to create a chic, comfortable look. Here are five styles that go perfectly with quilted waistcoats this winter. Each style highlights how versatile these pieces can be, making them an essential part of your winter wardrobe.

#1 Casual jeans and boots combo Pairing a quilted waistcoat with jeans and boots makes for a classic casual look. The combination is perfect for day-to-day outings, giving you comfort without compromising on style. Choose dark-wash jeans to add contrast to the waistcoat, and opt for ankle boots to keep the look cohesive. This outfit is ideal for running errands or meeting friends.

#2 Layered over a turtleneck Wearing a quilted waistcoat over a turtleneck sweater is an ideal way to stay warm while looking stylish. The turtleneck adds an extra layer of insulation, while also making the waistcoat's design pop. Go for neutral colors like beige or gray for the turtleneck to keep the outfit balanced. This look works well for both office settings and casual gatherings.

#3 With tailored trousers For a more polished appearance, pair your quilted waistcoat with tailored trousers. This combination elevates the waistcoat from casual wear to smart-casual attire, perfect for business casual environments or dinner outings. Opt for trousers in complementary shades like navy or black to maintain a sophisticated look.

#4 Over a long-sleeve dress Adding a quilted waistcoat over a long-sleeve dress gives you an effortless layered look, perfect for winter. It adds texture and warmth without hiding the dress's silhouette. Choose dresses in solid colors or subtle patterns that go well with the waistcoat's design.