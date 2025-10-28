Monsoon must-haves: 5 sandals that mix style and comfort

Monsoons can be tricky when it comes to footwear, but sandals remain a go-to option for many. They are not just comfortable but also allow your feet to breathe, which is essential in humid weather. However, not all sandals are made for the monsoon. Here are five stylish sandal options that are perfect for the rainy season, keeping both fashion and practicality in mind.

Tip 1 Waterproof flip-flops Waterproof flip-flops are a must-have during the monsoon. Made from materials such as rubber or plastic, these sandals dry off quickly and don't get damaged by water. They are light, easy to wear, and perfect for short trips outside or lounging around at home. Available in different colors and designs, they can be worn with anything.

Tip 2 Rubber slide sandals Rubber slide sandals provide more coverage than flip-flops while remaining equally comfortable. Their slip-on design makes them easy to wear, while the sturdy material ensures durability even in wet conditions. These sandals often come with textured soles for better grip, minimizing the risk of slipping on wet surfaces.

Tip 3 Closed-toe water shoes For those looking for more protection during monsoon adventures, closed-toe water shoes are an excellent option. They combine the benefits of a sneaker with the breathability of a sandal, making them perfect for outdoor activities like hiking or beach walks during the rains. Their robust construction ensures they withstand rough terrains while keeping your feet dry.

Tip 4 Slingback sandals with rubber soles Slingback sandals with rubber soles offer a stylish yet practical solution for monsoon wear. The slingback design provides extra support, while rubber soles offer excellent traction on slippery surfaces. These sandals come in various styles, making them suitable for casual outings or even semi-formal occasions.