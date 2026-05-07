5 awesome ways to style summer accessories

Summer in India can be quite harsh, but celebrity-approved accessories can make it a lot more bearable. These accessories not only provide comfort but also add a touch of style to your summer wardrobe. From sunglasses to hats, these essentials are a must-have for anyone looking to beat the heat and look fashionable at the same time. Here are five celebrity-approved summer accessories that are perfect for Indian summers.

Sunglasses Stylish sunglasses for sun protection Sunglasses are a must-have accessory during the summer months. They protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and make you look stylish. Celebrities swear by brands like Ray-Ban and Vogue Eyewear for their classic designs and durability. Polarized lenses can reduce glare and improve visibility, making them a practical choice for outdoor activities.

Hats Wide-brimmed hats for added shade Wide-brimmed hats provide an excellent way to shield your face from the sun. They not only protect you from direct sunlight but also add an element of sophistication to your outfit. Hats worn by celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are usually made of breathable materials such as straw or cotton, making them comfortable in hot weather.

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Scarves Lightweight scarves as versatile accessories Lightweight scarves are versatile accessories that can be used in multiple ways during summer. They can be worn around the neck, head, or even as a belt to add a pop of color to any outfit. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan often use scarves made of cotton or linen because they are breathable and stylish.

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Sandals Comfortable sandals for easy movement Comfortable sandals are a must-have for those who want to walk around in the summer heat without sweating too much. Flat sandals with cushioned soles give you the support you need while keeping your feet cool. Brands endorsed by celebrities like Alia Bhatt offer chic designs that go well with both casual and semi-formal outfits.