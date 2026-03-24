These drinks featuring cardamom and fennel are ideal for summer!

Cardamom and fennel are two spices that can elevate the taste of your summer drinks, making them refreshing and aromatic. Both spices have been used for centuries in various cuisines, and their unique flavors can make even the simplest of drinks special. Here are five summer drink ideas that use cardamom and fennel to give you a refreshing twist. These drinks are easy to make and perfect for any summer occasion.

Tip 1 Cardamom-infused lemonade Cardamom-infused lemonade is a delightful twist on the classic drink. To make this, steep a few crushed cardamom pods in hot water for about ten minutes. Strain the liquid and mix it with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar or honey to taste. Add cold water or soda water to dilute as desired. Serve over ice with lemon slices for garnish, making it a refreshing choice for hot days.

Tip 2 Fennel seed iced tea Fennel seed iced tea is an aromatic alternative to regular iced tea. Start by boiling fennel seeds in water for five minutes, allowing the flavors to infuse fully. Strain the seeds out and add black tea bags, letting them steep until the desired strength is reached. Sweeten with honey or sugar if preferred, then chill in the refrigerator before serving over ice with mint leaves.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Spiced mango cooler A spiced mango cooler combines the sweetness of mango with the warmth of spices like cardamom and fennel. Blend ripe mango pulp with some water or coconut milk until smooth. Add a pinch of ground cardamom and crushed fennel seeds along with sugar syrup according to taste preference. Serve chilled over ice cubes, garnished with mint leaves or a slice of lime.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Herbal mint lemonade Herbal mint lemonade gives you a cooling effect, thanks to the combination of mint leaves, lemon juice, and spices such as cardamom and fennel. Muddle fresh mint leaves in a glass. Add lemon juice, sugar syrup, and ground cardamom and fennel seeds. Stir well and top with soda water or tonic water. Serve immediately for the best flavor.