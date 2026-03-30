These hairstyles can make you the showstealer at any party!

Summer weddings are all about joy, love, and celebration. But the heat can make it difficult to keep your hair looking perfect all day long. That's where braided hairstyles come in. They are not just practical but also add a touch of elegance to any wedding outfit. Here are five braided hairstyles that will keep you cool and stylish at summer weddings.

#1 Classic French braid The classic French braid is a timeless option that never goes out of style. It involves weaving three sections of hair together, starting from the crown of the head. This style keeps hair neatly in place while adding a touch of sophistication. Perfect for both casual and formal weddings, the *French braid* can be adorned with flowers or hairpins for an extra flair.

#2 Bohemian fishtail braid The bohemian fishtail braid is perfect for those who want a relaxed, yet chic look. This braid is created by dividing the hair into two sections and crossing small pieces over each other alternately. The result is a textured, intricate braid that gives off an effortless vibe. Ideal for outdoor or beach weddings, this style can be left loose or pinned up.

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#3 Elegant crown braid An elegant crown braid encircles the head like a tiara, giving you a royal look. It is made by braiding all of the hair and wrapping it around the head's circumference. This hairstyle is perfect for brides or guests looking for something unique, yet classy. Adding decorative pins or combs can amp up its elegance even more.

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#4 Dutch braid ponytail The Dutch braid ponytail is a modern twist on traditional braiding techniques. It features an inverted braid that sits on top of the hair rather than underneath, giving it more volume and dimension. This style looks great when tied into a high ponytail, making it ideal for active bridesmaids who want both comfort and style.