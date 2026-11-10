5 unexpected ways to use coriander in your meals
What's the story
Coriander, with its distinct flavor, is a versatile herb that can elevate the taste of a number of dishes. While most of us are aware of its use in traditional recipes, there are some unexpected food pairings that can take your culinary experience to the next level. Here are five surprising foods that go well with coriander, and how they can make your meals more exciting.
Fruit fusion
Coriander and mango salsa
Mango salsa with coriander is a refreshing twist on traditional salsas.
The sweetness of mangoes complements the citrusy notes of coriander, creating a balanced flavor profile.
This combination works well as a topping for grilled vegetables or as a dip with tortilla chips.
The vibrant colors and flavors make it an appealing addition to any summer gathering.
Sweet contrast
Coriander with chocolate desserts
Pairing coriander with chocolate might sound unusual, but it works beautifully in desserts like brownies or mousse.
The herb's earthy undertones contrast the richness of chocolate, adding depth to the sweetness without overpowering it.
A sprinkle of ground coriander over chocolate treats can enhance their complexity and offer an intriguing twist to classic recipes.
Green boost
Coriander in smoothies
Adding coriander to smoothies gives an unexpected, yet delightful, flavor boost.
Its fresh taste goes well with fruits like pineapple or banana, while adding a hint of spice that makes the drink more interesting.
Not only does this combination taste good, but it also provides the health benefits of both fruits and herbs, making it a nutritious choice for breakfast or snacks.
Nutty delight
Coriander with roasted nuts
Roasted nuts flavored with coriander are a perfect snack option that combines crunchiness with herbal notes.
The nutty flavors of almonds or cashews go well with the subtle spice of coriander when roasted together.
This combination makes for an excellent topping on salads, or just a flavorful snack on its own.
Tangy twist
Coriander in pickled vegetables
Pickling vegetables with coriander seeds adds an aromatic twist to pickles such as cucumbers or carrots.
The herb's unique flavor infuses into the brine, giving an unexpected depth when paired with vinegar-based pickles.
This method preserves the vegetables while enhancing their taste profile, making them an exciting side dish option at meals.