5 awesome rice dishes for everyone

Rice is a staple around the world, versatile and filling. While we all know popular rice dishes such as fried rice or risotto, we also have a ton of lesser-known recipes that can surprise your taste buds. These unique dishes highlight the versatility of rice, adding different flavors and ingredients from across the globe. Here are five interesting rice dishes you haven't tried but definitely should.

Dish 1 Coconut rice with mango Coconut rice with mango is a sweet-savoury treat. The rice is cooked in coconut milk, giving it an amazing rich aroma and creamy texture. Fresh mango slices add the sweetness, making it perfect for all tropical lovers. Topped with sesame seeds or mint leaves, this can be served as a dessert or side-dish.

Dish 2 Persian jeweled rice If you are a fan of vibrant colors and aromatic spices, you must try Persian jeweled rice. This dish consists of basmati rice incorporated with saffron, barberries, pistachios, and almonds. The addition of orange zest adds a citrusy note to the sweetness of the dried fruit, such as apricots or raisins. It is often served during festive occasions, thanks to its luxurious looks and flavors.

Dish 3 Spanish paella Valenciana Paella Valenciana is a traditional Spanish dish originating from Valencia. It combines short-grain bomba rice with vegetables such as bell peppers and green beans along with spices like saffron for color and flavor enhancement. Cooked in a wide shallow pan over an open flame or stovetop burner until crispy at the bottom (known as socarrat), this hearty meal offers both texture variety and depth in taste.

Dish 4 Thai pineapple fried rice Thai pineapple fried rice combines sweet pineapple chunks with jasmine rice and a soy sauce-based seasoning blend, including curry powder that adds warmth without overpowering the flavors. Cashews bring a satisfying crunch, while raisins add a mild sweetness. Together, these elements create a balanced and exotic dish that feels both different and familiar.