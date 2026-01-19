Upgrade your oral hygiene with these simple habits

We all know that good oral hygiene is a key to a healthy smile, but there are some lesser-known habits that can take your toothcare routine to the next level. These practices are not just effective but also easy to incorporate into your daily life. By adding these habits to your routine, you can keep your teeth and gums healthier, and even improve your overall well-being.

Tip 1 Oil pulling for oral health Oil pulling is an ancient practice that involves swishing a tablespoon of oil in your mouth for about 15 minutes. It is believed to reduce plaque, whiten teeth, and improve gum health. Coconut oil is a popular choice due to its pleasant taste and antimicrobial properties. This practice can be done in the morning before brushing to kickstart oral hygiene.

Tip 2 Chewing sugar-free gum Chewing sugar-free gum after meals can help stimulate saliva production, which naturally cleanses the mouth and neutralizes acids produced by bacteria in plaque. Look for gums containing xylitol, as it not only freshens breath but also helps prevent tooth decay by inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria.

Tip 3 Using a tongue scraper A tongue scraper is a simple tool used to remove bacteria and debris from the surface of the tongue. This habit helps reduce bad breath and enhances taste perception by keeping the mouth clean. It is best used after brushing teeth but before rinsing with water.

Tip 4 Drinking green tea Green tea contains catechins, antioxidants that have been shown to reduce inflammation and fight bacteria associated with gum disease. Drinking green tea regularly may help improve oral health while providing other health benefits such as boosting metabolism and enhancing brain function.