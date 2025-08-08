Beyond cooking: 5 surprising uses of plantains 

African plantains are a kitchen staple, given their versatility in cooking. But did you know these starchy fruits have uses beyond the culinary world? From skincare to crafting, the plantains can be used for a number of surprising applications that you might not even realize. Here are five unexpected ways to use African plantains and their potentials in different spheres of daily life.

Skincare Natural skincare remedy Due to their rich vitamin content, plantains can be used as a natural skincare remedy. The pulp can be mashed and directly applied to the skin as a mask, helping to moisturize and soothe irritated areas. The antioxidants in plantains may also help reduce signs of aging by combating free radicals. This simple yet effective use makes them an accessible option for natural skincare.

Crafting Eco-friendly craft material The fibers from plantain peels can be turned into eco-friendly craft materials. These fibers are strong and durable, which is why they can be used for weaving baskets or creating decorative items. By using plantain peels this way, you can reduce waste while also getting your hands dirty with creative projects that emphasize sustainability and resourcefulness.

Gardening Fertilizer for gardens Plantain peels make an amazing organic fertilizer for gardens, thanks to their high nutrient value. Composting plantain peels releases vital minerals such as potassium and phosphorus into the soil, which is great for plants. Gardeners who want to enrich their soil organically can add chopped or blended peels into compost piles or directly into garden beds.

Haircare Hair care treatment The nutrients present in plantains also make them excellent for hair care treatments. A homemade hair mask with mashed plantain pulp can nourish and strengthen hair strands, as well as add shine and softness. This natural treatment is especially beneficial for people with dry or damaged hair looking for an inexpensive alternative to commercial products.