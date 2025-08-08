Why you must add ancient grains to your meals 

Africa is home to a number of ancient grains that have been cultivated for centuries. Not only are these grains rich in nutrients, but they also provide sustainable farming options. As people seek out healthier and more diverse food sources, these grains make for an excellent alternative to more common staples. Exploring these ancient grains can add nutritional value and variety to everyday meals, making them a worthwhile addition to any diet.

Sorghum Sorghum: A versatile grain Sorghum, one of Africa's most widely grown crops, is known for its drought-resistant properties. It is packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals like iron and phosphorus. Sorghum can be used in the form of flour or syrup and is commonly used in porridge or flatbreads. Its versatility makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to diversify their grain intake while reaping its nutritional benefits.

Millet Millet: Nutrient-dense option Another ancient grain is millet, which is grown in arid parts of Africa. Due to its high magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins content, millet makes for a nutrient-dense choice for everyday consumption. Millet can either be cooked like rice or ground to make flour for baking. Its mild flavor makes it mix well with other ingredients, giving a healthy base to many dishes without overpowering them.

Teff Teff: Tiny grain with big benefits Though teff is a tiny Ethiopian grain, it packs a punch with its nutritional benefits. It is high in protein and calcium and has all eight essential amino acids needed by the body. Teff flour is often used to make injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread. Its distinctive flavor enhances recipes while providing health benefits like better digestion from its high fiber content.