Got old clothes or jewelry? Turn them into hair accessories
What's the story
Sustainable fashion is all the rage, and it has also made its way into the world of hairstyles. By using upcycled accessories, you can create unique hairstyles that are both stylish and eco-friendly. This not only helps reduce waste but also encourages creativity in personal style. From old fabric scraps to repurposed jewelry, the possibilities are endless for those willing to experiment with their hair.
Fabric headband
Braided headbands from fabric scraps
Old fabric scraps can be turned into beautiful braided headbands.
Simply cut the fabric into strips and braid them together to make a headband that is both functional and stylish.
This accessory can be customized in terms of color and pattern, giving you a chance to showcase your personality while being sustainable.
Beaded clips
Beaded hair clips from old jewelry
Old jewelry pieces can be repurposed into beaded hair clips.
By removing beads from broken necklaces or bracelets, and attaching them to plain clips, you can create eye-catching accessories.
These clips add a touch of elegance to any hairstyle and keep precious materials from ending up in landfills.
Ribbon holders
Ribbon ponytail holders from worn-out clothes
Worn-out clothes can also be used to make ribbon ponytail holders.
Just cut strips from the fabric and tie them around elastic bands for a chic ponytail holder.
This method not only gives new life to old clothes, but also gives you a practical accessory that goes with different outfits.
Wire pins
Wire hairpins from scrap metal
Scrap metal wire can be bent into simple, yet effective hairpins.
These wire pins are sturdy enough to hold updos or secure loose strands of hair without the need for expensive salon products.
Using scrap metal helps reduce waste while providing an affordable solution for everyday hairstyling needs.
Beaded headbands
Beaded headbands from old jewelry
Old jewelry pieces can be repurposed into beaded headbands.
By removing beads from broken necklaces or bracelets, and attaching them to plain bands, you can create eye-catching accessories.
These headbands add a touch of elegance to any hairstyle and keep precious materials from ending up in landfills.