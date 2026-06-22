Baingan bharta is a popular Indian dish where roasted brinjals are mashed and cooked with spices

Simple and tasty brinjal recipes to make at home

By Vinita Jain 08:49 pm Jun 22, 202608:49 pm

What's the story

Brinjal, or eggplant, is a versatile vegetable that can be turned into several delicious dishes. Its unique texture and ability to absorb flavors make it a favorite in many cuisines. Here are five brinjal-based recipes that are not just easy to make, but also bursting with flavor. Whether you're a brinjal lover or looking to try something new, these recipes are worth a shot.