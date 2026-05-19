Make healthy salads with tahini and carrots

Creating healthy salads with tahini and carrots can be a simple yet rewarding task. These two ingredients provide a wealth of nutrients and flavors, making them the perfect base for a variety of salad recipes. While carrots are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, tahini adds a creamy texture and healthy fats. Here are five salad recipes that highlight the unique qualities of tahini and carrots.

Dish 1 Classic carrot salad with tahini dressing This simple salad features grated carrots tossed in a creamy tahini dressing. To prepare the dressing, mix tahini with lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, and water until smooth. Toss the grated carrots with this dressing for a refreshing side dish that goes well with any meal. The sweetness of the carrots balances the tanginess of the dressing.

Dish 2 Mediterranean carrot salad This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines shredded carrots, chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, olives, and parsley. The dressing is made from tahini mixed with lemon juice and herbs like oregano or thyme. This colorful salad is not just visually appealing, but also loaded with flavors that complement each other beautifully.

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Dish 3 Crunchy carrot slaw with tahini vinaigrette For those who love crunch in their salads, this slaw is perfect. It combines thinly sliced carrots with shredded cabbage or kale. The vinaigrette is made from whisking together tahini, apple cider vinegar, or balsamic vinegar for added depth of flavor without overpowering sweetness.

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Dish 4 Asian-inspired carrot salad This Asian-inspired salad features julienned carrots, tossed with sliced bell peppers and cucumbers for an added crunch. The dressing is made by mixing soy sauce (or tamari), ginger paste (or freshly grated ginger), sesame oil (optional), and a splash of rice vinegar (optional) into a smooth consistency using whisking techniques until well combined.