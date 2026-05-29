Indian street-style lentil snacks you should try

Indian cuisine is famous for its diversity and flavors, and lentil-based snacks are an integral part of it. These snacks are not just delicious but also nutritious, making them a favorite among many. From crispy to savory, these snacks offer a range of textures and tastes that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Here are five must-try lentil-based Indian snacks that will tantalize your taste buds.

Snack 1 Crispy lentil fritters Lentil fritters are a popular street food across India. Made with ground lentils mixed with spices and herbs, these are deep-fried to perfection. They are usually served with chutney or sauce, adding to their flavor. The crunchiness of the fritters makes them an irresistible snack option for any occasion.

Snack 2 Spicy lentil pancakes Spicy lentil pancakes are another delicious option to try. Prepared from a batter of soaked lentils and spices, these pancakes are cooked on a griddle until golden brown. They can be served with yogurt or pickles for an extra kick. These pancakes are not only tasty but also filling.

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Snack 3 Savory lentil balls Savory lentil balls are a delightful snack option that combines the goodness of lentils with aromatic spices. The mixture is rolled into small balls and baked or fried until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Often served with tamarind sauce or mint chutney, these balls offer a burst of flavor in every bite.

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Snack 4 Flavorful lentil puffs Lentil puffs are light and flaky pastries filled with spiced lentil mixtures. Baked or fried to a golden brown, these puffs are a popular choice for tea-time snacking. The combination of the flaky crust and the flavorful filling makes them an irresistible treat for anyone who loves savory snacks.