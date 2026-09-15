Never tried jicama? Start with these tasty ideas

A jicama salad with citrus dressing is a refreshing take on traditional salads.

Thinly sliced jicama can be tossed with oranges or grapefruits, and a light citrus vinaigrette.

The tangy dressing complements the natural sweetness of the jicama, making it an ideal dish for warm days.

This salad is not just visually appealing, but also packed with vitamins and minerals.