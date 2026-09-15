Never tried jicama? Start with these tasty ideas
What's the story
Jicama, a crunchy and mildly sweet root vegetable, is taking the world by storm with its versatility in the kitchen. Famous for its refreshing texture, jicama can be used in a number of dishes, giving them a unique twist. Here are five creative ways to add jicama to your meals, making them fun and nutritious. From salads to snacks, these ideas will get you to try this amazing vegetable.
Dish 1
Jicama salad with citrus dressing
A jicama salad with citrus dressing is a refreshing take on traditional salads.
Thinly sliced jicama can be tossed with oranges or grapefruits, and a light citrus vinaigrette.
The tangy dressing complements the natural sweetness of the jicama, making it an ideal dish for warm days.
This salad is not just visually appealing, but also packed with vitamins and minerals.
Dish 2
Crunchy jicama fries
For those looking for a healthier alternative to regular fries, try crunchy jicama fries.
Cut into sticks and baked until golden brown, these fries offer a satisfying crunch without the extra calories of potatoes.
Seasoned with your choice of spices, they make for an excellent snack or side dish that pairs well with various dips.
Dish 3
Jicama slaw with cabbage
A jicama slaw mixed with cabbage makes for a colorful and crunchy side dish.
Shredded cabbage and julienned jicama can be tossed together with a tangy dressing of lime juice and cilantro.
This slaw goes well with tacos or grilled dishes, giving an extra layer of texture and flavor to your meal.
Dish 4
Spicy jicama sticks
Spicy jicama sticks are the perfect snack for spice lovers.
Simply cut fresh jicama into sticks and toss them with chili powder and lime juice for a zesty kick.
These spicy sticks are not only delicious but also packed with fiber, making them an ideal choice for those looking for a healthy snack option.
Dish 5
Jicama tacos as a low-carb alternative
For a low-carb twist on tacos, use slices of raw jicama as shells instead of tortillas.
The crispness of the jicama holds fillings like beans or vegetables perfectly, while adding fewer carbs than traditional taco shells would have done otherwise.