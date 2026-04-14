Kamut: 5 ways to enjoy this grain

Kamut, an ancient grain, is gaining popularity for its health benefits and unique flavor. Rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, kamut makes a great addition to your diet. Officially trademarked as khorasan wheat, it can be cooked in various ways to suit different tastes and preferences. Here are five delicious ways to enjoy kamut, each offering a distinct culinary experience while reaping the grain's nutritional benefits.

Dish 1 Kamut salad with fresh vegetables A refreshing way to enjoy kamut is by making a salad with fresh vegetables. Cooked kamut can be mixed with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and a handful of herbs, like parsley or mint. Dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a light yet flavorful meal. This dish not only highlights the nutty taste of kamut but also provides a colorful array of vitamins and minerals.

Dish 2 Kamut pilaf with spices Kamut pilaf is another delightful way to savor this ancient grain. Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil before adding cooked kamut, along with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. Toss in some raisins or dried apricots for sweetness, and finish off with chopped nuts like almonds or pistachios for crunch. This aromatic dish offers an exotic twist on traditional pilaf recipes.

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Dish 3 Creamy Kamut risotto For those who love creamy textures in their meals, try making risotto with kamut instead of rice. Slowly cook the grain in vegetable broth while stirring frequently until it reaches a creamy consistency, similar to that of traditional risotto. Add grated Parmesan cheese at the end for richness, along with sauteed mushrooms or peas for added flavor.

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Dish 4 Kamut soup with vegetables A warm bowl of soup made from kamut is perfect for chilly days when comfort food is desired without compromising nutrition goals. Start by simmering diced carrots, celery, and onions in vegetable broth until tender. Then, add pre-cooked kamut, along with diced tomatoes and leafy greens like spinach or kale. Season generously with herbs such as thyme or rosemary before serving hot.