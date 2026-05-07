Sorrel: 5 dishes using this leafy green

Sorrel, a versatile and tangy leafy green, is used in a number of African cuisines. Its unique flavor elevates traditional dishes, making them a treat for the taste buds. From savory stews to refreshing drinks, sorrel's use is widespread across the continent. Here are five traditional African dishes that use sorrel, highlighting the diversity and richness of African culinary traditions.

Dish 1 Sorrel and peanut stew Sorrel and peanut stew is a popular West African dish that marries the earthy flavor of peanuts with the tangy taste of sorrel. Usually served with rice or fufu, this hearty stew is packed with nutrients. The sorrel adds a refreshing twist to the rich peanut base, making it a favorite among many. This dish showcases how sorrel can be used to balance flavors in a comforting meal.

Dish 2 Sorrel leaf salad In some parts of Africa, fresh sorrel leaves are used to prepare a refreshing salad. The tartness of the leaves goes well with other ingredients, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Dressed lightly with lemon juice or vinegar, this salad makes for a crisp side dish or light main course option. It highlights sorrel's versatility as an ingredient that can be enjoyed raw.

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Drink 1 Hibiscus sorrel drink Hibiscus sorrel drink is a popular beverage across Africa. It's made by steeping dried hibiscus flowers and fresh sorrel leaves in water. The drink is naturally sweetened with sugar or honey, and chilled before serving. It's a vibrant red drink that can be served at any occasion. The tartness from both hibiscus flowers and sorrel makes it a refreshing drink.

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Dish 3 Sorrel rice pilaf Sorrel rice pilaf is another delicious way to enjoy this leafy green. In this dish, cooked rice is mixed with sauteed onions, garlic, and chopped sorrel leaves. The sorrel's acidity cuts through the richness of the other ingredients, giving you a balanced and flavorful pilaf. This dish is a great example of how sorrel can be used creatively in everyday meals.