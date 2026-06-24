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5 traditional dishes using cassava leaves

By Simran Jeet 11:51 am Jun 24, 202611:51 am

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Cassava leaves are a staple in many African cuisines, thanks to their versatility and nutritional value. Rich in vitamins and minerals, these leaves are used to prepare a variety of traditional dishes across the continent. From stews to soups, cassava leaves lend a unique flavor and texture that enhances the overall culinary experience. Here are five traditional African dishes that highlight the use of cassava leaves.