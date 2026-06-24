5 traditional dishes using cassava leaves
What's the story
Cassava leaves are a staple in many African cuisines, thanks to their versatility and nutritional value. Rich in vitamins and minerals, these leaves are used to prepare a variety of traditional dishes across the continent. From stews to soups, cassava leaves lend a unique flavor and texture that enhances the overall culinary experience. Here are five traditional African dishes that highlight the use of cassava leaves.
Dish 1
Cassava leaf stew from Sierra Leone
Cassava leaf stew is a popular dish in Sierra Leone. The dish is prepared by cooking cassava leaves with palm oil, onions, garlic, and spices. The dish is usually served with rice or fufu, making it a hearty meal. The rich flavors of the stew come from the slow cooking process, which allows all ingredients to blend well together.
Dish 2
Efo riro: A Nigerian delight
Efo riro is a famous Nigerian vegetable soup that uses cassava leaves for its base. The dish is loaded with tomatoes, peppers, onions, and spices like thyme and curry powder. Efo riro is usually served with pounded yam or rice. Its vibrant color and rich taste make it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Dish 3
Nkodo: A Cameroonian specialty
Nkodo is a traditional Cameroonian dish where cassava leaves are cooked with groundnuts (peanuts) for added texture and flavor. The combination of groundnuts with cassava leaves creates a creamy consistency that goes well with boiled plantains or yam. This dish showcases how simple ingredients can create delicious meals.
Dish 4
Miyan kuka: A Northern Nigerian soup
Miyan kuka is a northern Nigerian soup made from powdered baobab leaves mixed with fresh cassava leaves for added nutrition. The soup also contains onions, tomatoes, and spices like ginger or garlic powder for flavor enhancement. Miyan kuka goes well with rice or millet porridge as part of an elaborate meal.
Dish 5
Palaver sauce: A West African favorite
Palaver sauce is a West African favorite where cassava leaves are cooked down into a thick sauce with okra or spinach, depending on regional variations. The sauce is seasoned with local herbs and served over rice or yam dumplings, making it a versatile dish. Palaver sauce is enjoyed across many countries in the region, proving its widespread appeal.