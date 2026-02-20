5 traditional dishes using beans

African beans are a staple in many traditional dishes across the continent. They are not only a source of protein but also add unique flavors and textures to meals. From stews to salads, these beans are integral to the culinary heritage of Africa . Here are five traditional dishes that highlight the versatility and richness of African beans, offering a glimpse into the diverse food culture across regions.

Dish 1 Nigerian jollof rice with black-eyed peas Jollof rice is a popular West African dish, famous for its vibrant color and rich flavor. In Nigeria, black-eyed peas are often added to the mix, giving it an additional layer of texture and nutrition. The dish is prepared by cooking rice with tomatoes, onions, and spices, while black-eyed peas are cooked separately before being mixed in. This combination makes for a hearty meal that is both satisfying and nutritious.

Dish 2 Ethiopian shiro wat with chickpeas Shiro wat is a famous Ethiopian stew made from ground chickpeas or lentils. The chickpeas are ground into a fine powder and cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, and spices like berbere. The result is a thick stew that can be served with injera or bread. This dish highlights how chickpeas can be transformed into something delicious when combined with aromatic ingredients.

Dish 3 Ghanaian red red with cowpeas Red red is a traditional Ghanaian dish that features cowpeas cooked in palm oil until they become soft and flavorful. The name comes from the red color imparted by palm oil on the cowpeas as they simmer together with tomatoes, onions, and seasonings like pepper or ginger root paste if desired by some cooks who prefer spicier versions than others might enjoy instead.

Dish 4 Moroccan harira soup with fava beans Harira soup originates from Morocco, where it is traditionally consumed during Ramadan to break fasts each evening after sunset prayers have been completed for the day. It includes fava beans along with lentils, tomatoes, celery, carrots, and spices such as cumin, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon, and paprika, among others, depending on regional variations found throughout the country itself. Each region has its own unique take on this beloved classic soup recipe, passed down generations over centuries past.