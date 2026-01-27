Winter style: 5 must-have trench coats

African winters can be unpredictable, swinging from warm to chilly. A trench coat is the perfect versatile piece to have in your wardrobe for the season. It gives you warmth without compromising on style, making it a must-have for fashionistas across the continent. Here are five trench coats that are not just functional but also trendy, perfect for the African winter.

Timeless style Classic beige trench coat The classic beige trench coat is a staple in every wardrobe. Its neutral tone makes it easy to pair with almost anything, while its design gives a sophisticated touch to any outfit. Made from durable materials, it offers protection against the elements while keeping you stylish. This coat is ideal for both casual outings and formal events, making it a versatile choice for winter.

Modern twist Double-breasted trench coat A double-breasted trench coat adds a modern twist to the traditional design with its buttoned front and structured silhouette. This style provides extra insulation and a tailored fit, perfect for those who prefer a more fitted look. Available in various colors and patterns, this coat allows you to express your personal style while staying warm during the colder months.

Advertisement

Practical choice Waterproof trench coat For areas prone to rain during winter, a waterproof trench coat is an absolute necessity. These coats are made with water-resistant fabrics that keep you dry without compromising on comfort or style. With features like adjustable hoods and sealed seams, they offer maximum protection against wet weather conditions. This practical choice is ideal for anyone who needs functionality without sacrificing fashion.

Advertisement

Elegant option Longline trench coat The longline trench coat gives an elegant silhouette that falls below the knee or even to the ankle. It provides extra coverage and warmth, making it perfect for colder climates or evening events when temperatures drop significantly. This style can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.