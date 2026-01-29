What exactly are snoods?

Snoods are the perfect accessory to keep you warm and stylish in the Indian winter. These versatile pieces can be worn in a number of ways, making them perfect for the chilly weather. From being functional to fashionable, snoods have become a staple in everyone's closet. Here are five trendy styles that can amp up your winter wardrobe this season.

#1 Classic knitted snood The classic knitted snood is a winter essential. Made from warm materials such as wool or acrylic, it provides the much-needed warmth around the neck. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, it can be paired with any outfit. The knitted texture also adds an element of depth and interest to your look, making it perfect for casual and semi-formal occasions.

#2 Infinity scarf snood The infinity scarf snood is a continuous loop that can be wrapped around the neck multiple times for added warmth. It is easy to wear and provides a snug fit, making it ideal for windy days. Available in different fabrics like cotton blends or cashmere mixes, this style offers both comfort and elegance. Its versatility makes it suitable for layering over jackets or sweaters.

Advertisement

#3 Chunky cable knit snood For those who love bold textures, the chunky cable knit snood is a perfect pick. This style features intricate cable patterns that add visual interest and dimension to any outfit. Made from thick yarns, it provides excellent insulation against cold temperatures while remaining lightweight enough not to weigh you down.

Advertisement

#4 Printed fashion snood Printed fashion snoods bring an element of fun and personality into winter wardrobes with their vibrant designs and patterns like florals or geometric shapes. These pieces allow you to express your style even when bundled up against the chilliness outside. They do so without compromising on warmth or comfort levels whatsoever.