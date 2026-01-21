Do you know of these government helplines?

Navigating the world of government documents in India can be a daunting task, especially for those unfamiliar with the process. However, there are several helplines that can provide invaluable assistance to make this journey easier. These helplines offer guidance on various aspects of document verification, application processes, and more. Here are five underrated helplines that can help you with Indian government documents.

Tip 1 Passport helpline for queries The Passport Seva helpline is a vital resource for any inquiries related to passport applications and renewals. The helpline provides information on required documents, application status, and appointment scheduling. It is especially useful for first-time applicants who may be unaware of the complete process. By calling this helpline, you can clear any doubts regarding fees or documentation requirements.

Tip 2 PAN card support line The Permanent Account Number (PAN) card support line is an essential service for those who need help with their PAN card applications or corrections. This helpline provides assistance in checking the status of your application and resolving any issues that may arise during the process. It also gives information about required documents and how to link your PAN card with Aadhaar.

Tip 3 Aadhar card assistance number The Aadhaar card assistance number is a lifeline for those facing difficulties in updating or verifying their Aadhaar details. This helpline guides you through the process of linking your Aadhaar with other government services, and updating personal information like address or phone number. It also helps you in retrieving lost Aadhaar numbers or downloading e-Aadhaar cards.

Tip 4 Voter ID Helpline Service The Voter ID helpline service makes it easier to apply for new voter IDs or update existing ones. It gives information about eligibility criteria, required documents, and the application process. This service is especially useful during elections when many people are looking to register as voters or update their details.