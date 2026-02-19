These seeds are taking the wellness world by storm

Often overlooked, seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients that can greatly enhance your diet. They are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that promote overall well-being. Adding these seeds to your meals can be an effortless way to boost nutrition without making drastic changes to your diet. Here are five underrated seeds that can help you achieve a balanced and nutritious diet.

#1 Chia seeds: A fiber powerhouse Chia seeds are loaded with fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you full. Just one ounce of chia seeds has 11 grams of fiber, which is nearly one-third of the daily recommended intake for adults. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which promote heart health. You can add chia seeds to smoothies or yogurt or use them as a topping on oatmeal for an extra nutritional boost.

#2 Flaxseeds: Rich in omega-3s Flaxseeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for brain and heart health. They also contain lignans, which have antioxidant properties. Ground flaxseeds are easier to digest than whole ones, so it's best to consume them in ground form. Sprinkle them on salads or mix them into baked goods like muffins or bread for added nutrition.

#3 Pumpkin seeds: Packed with magnesium Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of magnesium, an important mineral for muscle function and bone health. They also provide zinc, which is important for immune function. You can eat pumpkin seeds as a snack or add them to granola bars or trail mixes for a crunchy texture and nutritional benefits.

#4 Sunflower seeds: Vitamin E boosters Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage by free radicals. They also provide selenium, which supports thyroid function and helps reduce inflammation in the body. You can add sunflower seeds to salads or use them as a topping on baked goods like muffins or bread.