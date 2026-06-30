A haneri is a decorative collar worn under the main collar of a kimono

5 things that make the Japanese kimono so special

By Vinita Jain 01:12 pm Jun 30, 202601:12 pm

What's the story

The kimono, a traditional Japanese garment, is steeped in cultural significance and history. While many are familiar with its basic wear, there are several unique traditions associated with kimono wearing that are lesser known. These customs vary by region and occasion, each adding a layer of meaning to the art of kimono dressing. Here are five intriguing traditions that highlight the diversity and richness of Japanese culture.