Love parsnip? You must try these dishes

With their sweet and nutty flavor, parsnips are a versatile root vegetable that can elevate any dish. Often outshined by carrots and potatoes, parsnips deserve a place on your menu for their unique taste and nutritional benefits. They are packed with vitamins C and K, fiber and antioxidants. Here are five unique parsnip dishes that can add variety to your culinary offerings.

Soup delight Creamy parsnip soup Creamy parsnip soup is another comforting dish you can whip up on chilly days. The natural sweetness of parsnips works beautifully with spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Saute onions and garlic before adding chopped parsnips and vegetable broth to make this soup. Simmer until the parsnips are tender, then blend until smooth. Finish with a splash of cream or coconut milk for added richness.

Crispy treats Parsnip fries with herbs Parsnip fries are a healthy substitute for potato fries. Simply slice the parsnips into thin strips, toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, rosemary, and thyme, and then bake them at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown. These crispy treats make for an excellent side dish or snack option that goes well with various dips like hummus or yogurt-based sauces.

Sweet savory mix Roasted parsnips with honey glaze Roasting enhances the natural sweetness of parsnips and gives them a lovely caramelized texture. Toss peeled and sliced parsnips in olive oil and roast at 428 degrees Fahrenheit for around 30 minutes until tender. During the last five minutes of cooking, drizzle honey over the roasted pieces for an irresistible sweet-savory combination.

Comfort classic Mashed parsnips with garlic Mashed parsnips give you a creamy substitute to mashed potatoes without sacrificing on flavor or texture. Boil peeled parsnip chunks with garlic cloves until soft; then mash them together using butter or olive oil as desired, seasoning it further if needed using salt, pepper, etc. This dish goes beautifully with any main course, serving comfort and nutrition at the same time.