Why tiger nuts deserve a place in your routine 

African tiger nuts, or chufa, are small tubers that have been consumed for centuries across cultures. Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, they make an excellent addition to the modern-day lifestyle. From culinary uses to skincare applications, tiger nuts offer a host of benefits that can improve daily living. Here are five unique ways of adding African tiger nuts to your lifestyle.

Milk substitute Nutritious dairy alternative Tiger nut milk is another popular dairy-free alternative, nutritious and delicious. It is made by soaking the tubers in water and blending them until smooth. The milk obtained is naturally sweet and rich in essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin E. This makes it an ideal choice for the lactose intolerant or those looking for a plant-based option without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Skincare use Natural skin exfoliant The fibrous texture of tiger nuts makes them an effective natural exfoliant for the skin. Ground tiger nuts can be mixed with water or oil to create a gentle scrub. This scrub removes dead skin cells without causing irritation. This natural exfoliation process helps improve skin texture. It also promotes a healthy glow, making it a valuable addition to any skincare routine.

Baking use Gluten-free baking ingredient Tiger nut flour provides a gluten-free alternative for bakers wanting to switch it up. It adds a slightly sweet flavor to a range of baked goods including bread, cookies, and cakes. Moreover, its high fiber content makes it easier to digest while adding nutrients such as iron and potassium. Using tiger nut flour in baking not only accommodates dietary restrictions but also boosts nutrition.

Snack use Energy-boosting snack option Tiger nuts make an ideal energy-boosting snack, thanks to their high carbohydrate content along with healthy fats and proteins. They keep energy levels up throughout the day without spiking blood sugar levels, which is common with other snacks. Whether raw or roasted with spices for some extra flavor, tiger nuts make the perfect on-the-go snack option for everyone.