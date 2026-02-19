Try these wild versions of Mumbai's OG dish

Vada pav, the quintessential Mumbai street food, is a favorite breakfast option for many. But, if you want to add a twist to this classic, here are five innovative variations that will take your morning meal to a whole new level. These creative spins on the traditional vada pav will not only tantalize your taste buds but also give you a unique culinary experience to start your day with.

#1 Spicy green chutney twist Adding spicy green chutney to your vada pav can give it an exciting kick. The chutney, made from fresh coriander, mint, green chilies, and spices, adds a zesty flavor that complements the potato filling perfectly. This variation is ideal for those who love their food with an extra punch of heat and freshness.

#2 Cheese burst vada pav For cheese enthusiasts, the cheese burst vada pav is a divine combination. Just add slices of cheese to the hot vada before placing it in the pav. As the cheese melts, it creates a creamy texture that contrasts beautifully with the spicy potato filling. This twist is perfect for anyone who can't resist the allure of melted cheese in their breakfast.

#3 Paneer stuffed vada pav Adding paneer to vada pav is another delicious twist. The paneer adds a rich and creamy texture to the dish. Just crumble or slice paneer and place it on top of the vada before closing it with the pav. This variation adds protein and makes the dish more filling without compromising on taste.

#4 Masala vada pav with added spices For those who love experimenting with spices, masala vada pav is an ideal option. By adding spices like cumin powder, garam masala, and chaat masala into the potato filling, you can make a more flavorful version of this classic dish. The added spices give depth to the flavor profile while keeping the essence of traditional vada pav intact.