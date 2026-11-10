5 must-try dishes from Kashmir
What's the story
Kashmiri breakfasts are famous for their unique flavors and hearty nature. They are a perfect start to the day, giving you a taste of the region's rich culinary heritage. Mostly vegetarian, these breakfasts reflect the local produce and traditional cooking methods. Here are five must-try vegetarian breakfasts from Kashmir that will give you a taste of this beautiful region's culture and cuisine.
Dish 1
Tasty aloo dum breakfast
Aloo dum is a spicy potato curry relished as a breakfast item in Kashmir.
The dish is prepared with boiled potatoes cooked in a rich gravy of spices such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
Aloo dum is usually served with steamed rice or flatbreads like lavasa or kulcha, making it a filling meal to kickstart your day.
Dish 2
Yummy paneer chaman experience
Paneer chaman is a delicious curry made with paneer cubes cooked in creamy gravy with saffron and cardamom flavors.
This dish highlights how dairy products are an integral part of Kashmiri cuisine.
Paneer chaman can be paired with rice or roti for an enjoyable breakfast experience that highlights regional ingredients.
Dish 3
Delicious rajma masala morning
Rajma masala, kidney beans cooked in aromatic spices, is another popular breakfast choice in Kashmir.
The dish is rich in protein and flavor, thanks to ingredients like tomatoes, onions, ginger-garlic paste, and garam masala powder.
Rajma masala tastes best when paired with steamed rice or soft bread like naan.
Dish 4
Savory chole bhature combo
Chole bhature consists of spicy chickpeas served alongside deep-fried bread known as bhature.
This combination is loved across India, including Kashmir, where locals enjoy it as part of their morning routine.
Chole bhature provides energy throughout busy days ahead, while satisfying taste buds craving bold flavors.
Dish 5
Kashmiri noon chai delight
Noon chai, or salt tea, is a traditional Kashmiri beverage prepared with green tea leaves, baking soda, milk, and salt.
The drink gets its pink color from the unique preparation method involving churning the tea with wooden sticks.
It is usually served with bread or biscuits, and makes for a refreshing start to the day.