Mango leaves in cooking? Yes, and they taste delicious

African mango leaves are a staple in many vegetarian dishes across Africa . The leaves are rich in nutrients and add a unique flavor to the dishes. They are often used in soups, stews, and salads, giving an earthy taste that complements other ingredients. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the versatility of African mango leaves.

Dish 1 African mango leaf soup African mango leaf soup is a famous dish in several West African countries. The soup is made by boiling the leaves with vegetables such as okra and tomatoes. It is usually seasoned with spices like ginger and garlic to enhance the flavor. The result is a hearty soup that can be eaten on its own or with rice.

Dish 2 Spicy mango leaf stew Spicy mango leaf stew is another favorite where the leaves are cooked with beans or lentils. The stew is spiced with chili peppers for heat and flavored with herbs like thyme or basil. This dish is usually served with flatbread or rice, making it a filling meal.

Dish 3 Fresh mango leaf salad Fresh mango leaf salad offers a refreshing take on the traditional use of these leaves. The young, tender leaves are mixed with fresh vegetables like cucumbers and carrots. A simple dressing of lemon juice and olive oil adds to the natural flavors without overpowering them.

Dish 4 Grilled vegetable skewers with mango leaves Grilled vegetable skewers with mango leaves make for a delicious outdoor meal option. The skewers have chunks of vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and onions, interspersed with pieces of marinated mango leaves. Grilling brings out the smoky flavor, making it an ideal dish for barbecues or picnics.