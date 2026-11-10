5 delicious ways to use peanut butter (beyond sandwiches)
What's the story
Peanut butter is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of savory dishes, including vegetarian ones. Its creamy texture and rich flavor make it a great addition to many recipes. Here are five vegetarian dishes that use peanut butter to add depth and complexity to the flavors. From stir-fries to sauces, these dishes highlight the unique qualities of peanut butter in vegetarian cooking.
Dish 1
Peanut butter vegetable stir-fry
A peanut butter vegetable stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that combines fresh vegetables with a creamy peanut sauce.
The sauce is made by mixing peanut butter with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and lime juice. This combination creates a savory and slightly tangy flavor that complements the crispness of the vegetables.
Broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots are popular choices for this stir-fry.
Dish 2
Spicy peanut noodles
Spicy peanut noodles are another delicious way to enjoy peanut butter in a vegetarian dish.
The noodles are tossed in a sauce made from peanut butter, chili paste, soy sauce, and sesame oil. This dish offers a satisfying balance of heat and nuttiness.
You can add tofu or edamame for protein and top it with chopped peanuts and cilantro for extra flavor.
Dish 3
Creamy peanut soup
Creamy peanut soup is comforting and flavorful. It features peanuts as the main ingredient, blended into a smooth base with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices like cumin or paprika.
The soup is rich in texture but light on the palate, making it perfect for any season.
Serve it hot with crusty bread or over rice for a complete meal.
Dish 4
Thai-inspired peanut sauce salad
A Thai-inspired salad drizzled with homemade peanut sauce makes for an appetizing meal option.
The salad consists of mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, and cherry tomatoes, all drizzled generously with a homemade dressing of blended peanuts, coconut milk, lime juice, sugar, and chili flakes.
The dressing adds a delightful crunch to the fresh ingredients, making it an ideal choice for a light meal.
Dish 5
Grilled vegetable skewers with peanut dip
Grilled vegetable skewers, served alongside a creamy dipping sauce made from ground roasted peanuts, coconut milk, lime juice, and spices, make for an exciting culinary experience.
The skewers can be made with zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers, grilled to perfection over an open flame.
The dipping sauce adds a unique twist to the traditional grilled vegetables, making it a must-try for any food lover.