5 delicious ways to use peanut butter (beyond sandwiches)

A peanut butter vegetable stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that combines fresh vegetables with a creamy peanut sauce.

The sauce is made by mixing peanut butter with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and lime juice. This combination creates a savory and slightly tangy flavor that complements the crispness of the vegetables.

Broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots are popular choices for this stir-fry.