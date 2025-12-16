5 versatile overshirts to ace winter street style

Overshirts are the perfect versatile piece for winter street style in India. They can be layered easily, making them a staple for the season. Be it casual outings or semi-formal events, overshirts can be styled in a number of ways to suit different occasions. Here are five versatile overshirts that can amp up your winter wardrobe and keep you stylish and warm.

Denim delight Classic denim overshirt A classic denim overshirt is a timeless piece that goes with everything. Its sturdy fabric makes it perfect for layering, while the blue hue goes with most outfits. Pair it with a simple t-shirt and jeans for a casual look or wear it over a sweater for added warmth. The denim overshirt is both durable and stylish, making it a must-have in any winter wardrobe.

Flannel fashion Flannel checkered overshirt Flannel checkered overshirts are ideal for adding some pattern and texture to your winter outfits. They are available in a range of colors and patterns, giving you plenty of options to play with. Flannel is soft and warm, making it ideal for chilly days. Wear it over a plain tee or layer it under a jacket for extra warmth.

Utility appeal Utility style overshirt Utility style overshirts are functional and fashionable at the same time. With pockets and sturdy fabrics, they are ideal for those who love practicality without compromising on style. These overshirts usually come in neutral colors like olive green or khaki, which go well with different outfits. Pair them with cargo pants or chinos for an effortlessly cool look.

Corduroy charm Corduroy overshirt Corduroy overshirts bring texture and warmth to your winter wardrobe with their unique ribbed fabric. Available in various shades, from earthy tones to vibrant colors, they add depth to any outfit. Corduroy is naturally insulating, making these shirts perfect for cooler temperatures when layered over tees or under jackets.