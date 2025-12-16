East Asia's night markets are amazing except these

East Asia is famous for its vibrant night markets, which promise a unique shopping and dining experience. However, not all markets live up to the hype. Some are often crowded, overpriced, or lack the variety that travelers expect. This article lists some of these overrated night markets in the region, giving insights into why they might not be worth your time or money.

#1 Taipei's Shilin Night Market: A tourist trap Shilin Night Market in Taipei is one of the most popular tourist destinations. However, it has become more of a tourist trap than an authentic cultural experience. The market is usually overcrowded, with long lines at food stalls and shops selling similar merchandise at inflated prices. While it offers a glimpse of Taiwanese culture, visitors may find better value at lesser-known local markets.

#2 Seoul's Dongdaemun Night Market: More hype than substance Dongdaemun Night Market in Seoul is famous for its late-night shopping options. However, many find it disappointing due to its limited variety and high prices. The market mostly caters to wholesale buyers during the day, leaving retail shoppers with little to choose from at night. Although it remains open late, visitors might prefer other areas in Seoul for more diverse shopping experiences.

#3 Bangkok's Patpong Night Market: Overpriced souvenirs Patpong Night Market in Bangkok is famous for its lively atmosphere and variety of products. However, it is also infamous for overpriced souvenirs and aggressive sellers. The market mostly caters to tourists looking for souvenirs but offers little in terms of unique finds or bargaining opportunities. For those looking for authentic Thai products without paying premium prices, other local markets may be a better option.