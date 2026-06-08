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Delicious ways to add walnuts to your breakfast

By Simran Jeet 09:50 am Jun 08, 202609:50 am

What's the story

Walnuts are the ultimate breakfast addition for a brain boost. These nuts are packed with nutrients that promote cognitive health and improve memory. Adding walnuts to your morning meal can be an easy way to up your mental clarity and focus. Here are five breakfast ideas that include walnuts, each promising a delicious start to your day, while giving you brain-boosting benefits.