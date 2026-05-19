How sesame seeds are used in classic dishes

Sesame seeds are a staple in many African cuisines, thanks to their versatility and nutritional benefits. Used for centuries, these tiny seeds are packed with essential nutrients and add a unique flavor to various dishes. From savory stews to sweet treats, sesame seeds find their way into numerous recipes across the continent. Here are some popular ways sesame seeds are used in African cooking.

Tip 1 Sesame seed paste for sauces In many African countries, sesame seed paste is a common ingredient in sauces and dips. The paste is made by grinding toasted sesame seeds into a smooth consistency. It adds richness and depth to dishes like stews and salads. The paste can be mixed with other ingredients like garlic, lemon juice, or herbs to create flavorful accompaniments for vegetables or grains.

Tip 2 Sesame seed encrusted snacks Sesame seeds are also used as a coating for snacks in Africa. The seeds are sprinkled over dough or batter before frying or baking, giving a crunchy texture and nutty flavor. These encrusted snacks are often served as appetizers or street food delights. They can be found in various forms, such as fritters or patties made from lentils or chickpeas.

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Tip 3 Sweet treats with sesame seeds Sweet treats made with sesame seeds are popular across Africa. One common preparation involves mixing honey or sugar with ground sesame seeds to form a sticky confection known as halva in some regions. This sweet treat is often enjoyed during festivals or special occasions. It provides an energy boost due to its high nutrient content.

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Tip 4 Sesame oil for cooking Sesame oil is another way these tiny seeds contribute to African cuisine. Extracted from pressed sesame seeds, this oil has a distinct flavor that enhances many dishes when used for frying or sauteing vegetables and grains. Its high smoke point makes it ideal for various cooking methods while adding subtle nutty notes to meals.