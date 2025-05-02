5 ways morning sun salutations can boost your flexibility
Sun salutations, or Surya Namaskar, are a series of yoga poses done in a sequence to make a flow.
Doing these in the morning can greatly increase flexibility and well-being.
This routine not only stretches and strengthens the different muscle groups but also improves circulation and mental focus.
Including sun salutations in your morning regime can be an efficient way to kickstart the day with energy and vitality.
Warm-up
Start with gentle warm-up
Before diving into sun salutations, it's crucial to prep your body with a gentle warm-up.
This could include light stretching or simple movements like shoulder rolls and neck rotations.
A proper warm-up increases blood flow to muscles, reducing the risk of injury and enhancing flexibility during the practice.
Breathing
Focus on breath control
Breath control is a key part of yoga, particularly in sun salutations.
When you time your breathing with your movements, you can keep the rhythm consistent throughout your practice.
This makes way for deeper stretches and better flexibility overall.
Remember to inhale deeply while extending/reaching upwards and to exhale fully while folding forward/moving between poses.
This makes way for smoother flow and better range of motion.
Consistency
Maintain consistent practice
Considering that consistency is key to improving flexibility with sun salutations, it's best to practice them every day, even if it's just a quick ten minutes every morning.
Such regularity not only helps you build muscle memory but also gradually increases your range of motion.
Over time, this consistent effort contributes greatly to making you healthier overall, making every movement more fluid and less strenuous.
Variations
Incorporate variations gradually
As you get familiar with the regular sun salutation sequences, it's good to start adding variations that challenge and engage different muscle groups more intensely.
By adding poses like lunges or twists, you can specifically target areas that need more flexibility and strength.
These variations not only keep your routine interesting but also ensure a thorough stretch and strengthen session, enhancing your overall flexibility and engagement with the practice.
Awareness
Listen to your body's limits
Paying attention to your body's signals is key in any physical activity.
If you feel discomfort beyond mild stretching sensations while performing sun salutations, ease back into a comfortable position immediately.
Don't push too hard against natural limits. This prevents strain injuries while promoting safe progress toward greater flexibility over time.