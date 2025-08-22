This is how you can boost your memory

Active reading is a powerful tool that can prove extremely beneficial in improving memory retention. The more you engage with the text, the better understanding and recall you will have of the information. This method involves different techniques that promote interaction with the material, making it easier to remember what you have read. Here are five effective ways to boost memory through active reading practices.

Tip 1 Annotate while reading Annotating simply means marking up the text with notes/highlights/underlines. It helps you identify key points and themes in the material. Since you're actively engaging with the content, you're better able to retain information as you're processing it in real-time. Plus, it can also be referred to later, reinforcing memory by revisiting important sections.

Tip 2 Summarize everything Summarizing is basically condensing big fat information into precise statements or bullet points. This technique compels readers to go through the material well and understand it before it is distilled down to its core. Writing summaries helps in cementing knowledge by making one recall and express main points clearly.

Tip 3 Ask questions about the text Asking questions while reading builds a deeper connection with the material. Readers should challenge themselves with questions about unclear concepts or what the content could imply. This method improves understanding and promotes critical thinking skills, which are key to long-term memory retention. By engaging in this way, you can be sure that the material is not just read, but truly comprehended and remembered.

Tip 4 Visualize information Visualization is a technique wherein readers create mental images depending on what they read. This way, people can improve their comprehension and recall skills by a huge margin. By picturing the scenarios or concepts described, abstract ideas become more tangible and memorable. This is done by associating these ideas with visual cues, making the information easier to remember for future reference.