How pottery makes you more patient

Pottery sessions give you a unique opportunity to hone your patience with the art of shaping clay. Pottery demands focus, precision, and the acceptance of enjoying the journey instead of the final product. Here are five practical ways of how you can practice patience while working with clay, and not just get better at pottery, but also be more mindful and calm.

Tip 1 Embrace the learning curve Pottery is an art that requires time and practice. As a beginner, you will be frustrated when your creations won't come out as expected. Accepting that mastery takes time can help you develop patience. Each session is a learning experience, and you can gradually improve over time. By focusing on progress rather than perfection, you can enjoy the journey of learning pottery.

Tip 2 Focus on breathing techniques Incorporating breathing exercises into pottery sessions can do wonders in cultivating patience. Deep breathing calms the mind and lowers stress levels, enabling you to focus better on the work at hand. Practicing controlled breathing while molding clay promotes a more relaxed approach, making it easier to deal with challenges without getting frustrated.

Tip 3 Set realistic goals Setting achievable goals for each pottery session can help keep feelings of impatience or disappointment at bay. Instead of hoping to tackle complex projects from the get-go, begin with simple shapes or designs that fit your current skill level. As your confidence builds over time, gradually up the ante with complexity of your projects. This way, you ensure steady progress without overwhelming yourself.

Tip 4 Practice mindfulness during sessions Mindfulness means to be completely present in every moment without any judgment or distraction. By using mindfulness techniques during pottery sessions, you are able to focus more and be patient. It encourages you to get lost completely in your work with clay. You feel its texture under your fingertips and enjoy every step involved from start till finish.