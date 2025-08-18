Love polenta? You must try these recipes

Grilled polenta is a versatile dish that cooks of all skill levels can enjoy. Beginner or an experienced chef, there are several ways to prepare this delightful cornmeal-based dish. From simple recipes to more complex creations, grilled polenta has something for everyone. Here are different grilled polenta recipes that cater to varying culinary skills, so that you can find the perfect match for your cooking expertise.

#1 Simple grilled polenta slices If you're new to cooking, it's best to start with simple grilled polenta slices. Prepare some instant polenta as per package instructions and cool it in a baking dish until firm. Once set, slice the polenta and brush each piece with olive oil. Grill on medium heat for about five minutes on either side till golden brown and slightly crispy. Serve with your favorite sauce/topping.

#2 Herb-infused grilled polenta Intermediate cooks can take their grilled polenta up a notch by infusing it with herbs. Cook the polenta as usual but add chopped fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme while cooking. Once cooled and set, slice the polenta and grill as before. The herbs will give a fragrant aroma and enhance the flavor profile of the dish, making it more sophisticated yet still manageable.

#3 Cheesy grilled polenta cakes For the adventurous ones, we recommend trying cheesy grilled polenta cakes. Mix grated cheese like Parmesan or mozzarella in the cooked polenta before setting it in a mold or baking dish. Once cool, shape small cakes out of the mixture and grill until crispy on both sides. The melted cheese adds richness and depth, making it a satisfying meal for any occasion.