What's the story

Balcony gardening gives you a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Doing some gardening activity on your balcony can be a therapeutic way to unwind and reconnect with the nature.

However big or small your space is, there are multiple ways to turn your balcony into a green oasis.

Here are five practical ways to de-stress through balcony gardening activities, that can help boost your mental well-being.